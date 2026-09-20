Starting and backup QBs on Chiefs vs Colts depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 2 SNF

The stars are out for an exciting Sunday night showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts, and the two sides’ quarterback depth charts for Week 2 reflect just that.

Coming off a solid return in Week 1, Patrick Mahomes will command the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense during the team’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. As for the Colts, Daniel Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Albeit to different degrees, both signal-callers are staples under center for their teams. By now, fans across the NFL know they will be in charge of the fate of the pigskin. The same applies to the Chiefs and Colts’ running-back depth charts. Who will be behind Mahomes and Jones in the depth chart, and next in line should something happen to the starters, is the real question.

Justin Fields will be Kansas City’s second-string quarterback in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. As for Indianapolis, it will be another question-marks-filled quarterback serving as backup: Anthony Richardson. Both young quarterbacks share similarities in that they are questioned on many of their traits, but no one denies how explosive they are with the ball in their hands and some room to run.

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Emergency quarterbacks for Chiefs vs Colts

Both teams hope they don’t need to send any quarterback other than their starters on Sunday night—unless it’s a substitution as result of a blowout. Still, the Chiefs and Colts must brace for whatever may come their way. On that note, they both have a third, emergency quarterback designated.

Mahomes and Jones hug after the Chiefs’ Week 12 23-20 overtime win in 2025.

In Kansas City’s case, it will be rookie Garrett Nussmeier. Indianapolis will have sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard in that role. As emergency QBs, Nussmeier and Leonard can only be brought into the gridiron if both signal-callers ahead of them are injured.

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Chiefs Colts Starting QB Patrick Mahomes Daniel Jones Backup QB Justin Fields Anthony Richardson Third, emergency QB Garrett Nussmeier Riley Leonard

How did Mahomes and Jones play in Week 1?

Both Mahomes and Jones entered the 2026 NFL season after long injury rehab journeys. In his first game back from the torn ACL and LCL suffered late last year, Mahomes threw 15 completions for 184 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Mahomes cleared all concerns around his leg health with solid runs and movement in the pocket, along with 23 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. In case it wasn’t clear enough, Mahomes clarified his leg injury status ahead of Week 2.

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As for Jones, he suffered an Achilles tear last season. In his return, Jones threw more passes than Shane Steichen may have liked as Indy allowed an early lead to Baltimore in the 41-23 loss. Jones finished the day with 19 passes for 166 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Fantasy points in Week 1, Week 2 projections

Mahomes put up 21.6 points in fantasy football, per ESPN’s app, in Week 1’s statement win over the reigning AFC West champions, the Denver Broncos. Jones, meanwhile, had a rougher outing, finishing with only 9.04 points. Entering Week 2, Mahomes projects 18.22 points, while Jones is expected to record 13.9 points.

Regardless of whether they helped fans win in their leagues or not, both quarterbacks have put their 2025-season-ending injuries in the rearview mirror and appear fully healthy to guide their teams in 2026.