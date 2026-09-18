Patrick Mahomes clarifies his leg injury status ahead of Chiefs Week 2 game vs Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season where they'll play the Indianapolis Colts, and Patrick Mahomes gave an update on his leg injury.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled the Denver Broncos in Week 1. However, much of the storylines for their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts center around the quarterback’s knee.

Coming off an ACL tear, Mahomes finished just 15/27 for 184 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for another TD. Still, media is questioning about his leg and Mahomes was clear on how he’s feeling.

“Yeah, I feel normal actually. I mean, it’s like a blessing and curse. You get sore everywhere else because you haven’t played football in so long. And so, the leg is like the least of my worries right now,” Mahomes said.

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Mahomes played with no fear in Week 1

Mahomes picked his way through the defense for a 15-yard score to open the board. He ran through contact early in the first quarter. That is impressive given how many players would be hesitant to welcome contact like that after an ACL tear.

The fact is that Mahomes also saw help from star running back Kenneth Walker III. The Super Bowl MVP had 23 carries for 173 yards and two total touchdowns. Mahomes still needs to find his rhythm, but he is getting there and has help from the running game.

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The Chiefs are strong favorites vs Colts

The Colts just received a 40-piece from the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, where they ran the ball at ease. The Chiefs will try to replicate that against them with a red-hot Kenneth Walker III.

However, the Colts also allowed 150 receiving yards to Zay Flowers. That could allow Mahomes to find proper connections with wideouts like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.