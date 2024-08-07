With the 2024 NFL season drawing nearer, all eyes are once again on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It makes sense, since Andy Reid‘s team has won three Super Bowls in the last five years.

The Chiefs are a living dynasty in the National Football League, but they’re far from done. After going back-to-back in the last two seasons, Mahomes and company are looking to go one step further.

No team in NFL history has pulled off a three-peat so far, which is exactly why Kansas City is working hard to change that this year. And it explains why Reid has invited Jon Gruden to be with the team in training camp.

Since the goal in sight looks extremely challenging, any extra help is welcome. Let alone if it comes from a man who also knows what is like to coach a Super Bowl-winning team.

Head coach John Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Just to hear [Gruden and Andy Reid] talk about old-school football players is always cool for me being a football historian,” Mahomes said when asked about Gruden being in Chiefs’ training camp, via PJ Green of FOX4 News Kansas City. Clearly, the Chiefs quarterback approves his presence.

Will Jon Gruden work with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs in 2024?

Gruden and Reid have a great relationship from their time together at the Green Bay Packers, where both worked in the offensive unit in the early 1990s before embarking on their own paths as head coaches.

Gruden helmed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the promised land in the 2002 season, so his opinion is clearly respected around the NFL. Even after his controversial departure from the Raiders in 2021, teams continued to seek his advice.

Last year, he was seen with the New Orleans Saints. This year, Gruden is with none other than the defending champs. It remains to be seen whether he’ll get a permament role on the Chiefs, but Reid definitely looks happy to have him around.

“He loves football. He and I go way back 30 years, so we’ve known each other for a long time” Reid said. “So, it’s good to get him up here. He’s always got good input on things. [He’s] very smart, very good football — great football coach, so [I] enjoy having him around [and he has] great energy.”