Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the possibility of having another Super Bowl champion helping him with Patrick Mahomes and company at Arrowhead.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls under Andy Reid, including the last two in consecutive seasons. But any extra help is welcome since Patrick Mahomes and company are looking to become the first team in NFL history to achieve the three-peat.

That may explain Jon Gruden‘s presence in Chiefs’ training camp in recent days. A Super Bowl champion at the helm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, he goes way back with Reid from their time together as coordinators at the Green Bay Packers in the early 1990s.

Gruden showing up on Chiefs’ gear has given plenty to talk about in recent days, creating speculation on whether he’ll be alongside Reid throughout the 2024 NFL season. Speaking to reporters Monday, Reid explained he’s comfortable with Gruden around.

“He loves football. He and I go way back 30 years, so we’ve known each other for a long time” Reid said. “So, it’s good to get him up here. He’s always got good input on things. [He’s] very smart, very good football — great football coach, so [I] enjoy having him around [and he has] great energy.”

Head coach John Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach in 2021 after emails with racist and homophobic remarks leaked to the public. He’s already served as a consultant for the New Orleans Saints in 2023 though, so we’ll have to wait and see whether the Chiefs have a similar plan for him this year.

Andy Reid and Mahomes looking to make history with Chiefs in 2024

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have already created a dynasty in the NFL, but this story still has many chapters to be written. The Chiefs may have won the last two Super Bowls, but they have all the motivation they need to be just as hungry as in 2023.

Kansas City has the opportunity to become the first team in National Football League history to win the Super Bowl in three straight years, and the team wants to make sure to seize it.

While the continuity of Reid and Mahomes is crucial, the Chiefs will also run things back with key contributors such as Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Drue Tranquill.

In addition, the front office has made interesting additions to revitalize a wide receiver room that left a lot to be desired in 2023, with veteran WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and rookie wideout Xavier Worthy promising to give Mahomes’ offense more firepower. The Chiefs have already become the team to beat in the NFL, and the future looks even brighter for them.