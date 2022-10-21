After Mac Jones got injured, Bill Belichick had to use Bailey Zappe as quarterback. Now, Patriots HC has selected who will start for New England in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

It is never easy to find the perfect quarterback, especially for the Patriots. After Mac Jones got injured, Bailey Zappe had to play for New England and gave good impressions, so now Bill Belichick will have to decide who will be his starting quarterback.

After Tom Brady left Boston, somebody had to fill his shoes. Of course it is not easy to find a player that could be at his level, but there's always a hidden gem (like him) that is set to shine soon.

In every NFL Draft, Bill Belichick was under the spotlight after he was the one that picked Tom Brady. He did the same with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and now the head coach must decide between these two for the starting quarterback role.

Bill Belichick decides Patriots' starting QB: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe?

After Mac Jones got injured and Brian Hoyer too, it was time for Bailey Zappe to take control of Patriots' offense. He started with a defeat against Green Bay, but got back-to-back wins against Detroit and Cleveland.

For this reason, there were a lot of doubts regarding who would be the starting quarterback. Now that Mac Jones is back, Bill Belichick has revealed who will take the job.

"Yeah, I have total trust in Mac and our conversations over the last couple of years," said Bill Belichick on Wednesday. He knows that both Jones and Zappe are good quarterbacks, so it will be an interesting fight through the whole season.