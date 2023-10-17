The Philadelphia Eagles are recovering after an unexpected loss to the New York Jets, serving as a wake-up call for the team. Their offense has yet to match its previous season’s performance, which forced them to make a significant move by acquiring wide receiver Julio Jones.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones was signed to the practice squad, eventually earning a spot on the 53-man roster after reacclimating to the game following his extended absence. The wide receiver inked a one-year deal with the Eagles on Tuesday.

The need for Jones became evident after the Eagles placed wide receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. They considered several options, including working out receivers Marquez Callaway and Dezmon Patmon. In the end, they decided to bring Jones on board, creating a formidable receiving corps alongside the duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Julio Jones Has Struggled with Injuries Lately

For the majority of his career, Jones was among the elite wide receivers in the league while playing for the Atlanta Falcons. Drafted sixth overall in 2011, he swiftly ascended to stardom, relying on his speed and power to become a constant threat for opposing defenses.

Jones boasts franchise records with the Falcons, including 12,896 receiving yards, 848 receptions, and the single-season mark of 136 receptions. He was able to achieve a magnificent season where he amassed 1,871 receiving yards. He also surpasses everyone with 58 100-yard matches.

Despite managing seven 1,000-yard seasons, Jones began showing signs of decline after the 2020 season, largely due to injuries. While he still averaged an impressive 85.7 yards per game, he finished with a mere 771 receiving yards after playing in only nine games.

Subsequently, he was traded to the Titans, where he joined forces with his new teammate Brown. In 2021, injuries continued to plague him as he played in just 10 matches, recording 434 yards.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection joined the Buccaneers in 2022, where his performance further declined, contributing only 299 yards in 10 matches. Albeit his recent injury struggles that has limited the statistic, Jones’ career total of 13,629 receiving yards remains the highest among all active players in the NFL.

How Old Is Julio Jones?

Julio Jones is 34 years old.