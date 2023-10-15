NFL is considering to play the Super Bowl outside of the US

The Super Bowl is one of the greatest events in sports with a massive audience in the US. Furthermore, thanks to the amazing expansion of the NFL, the game for the Vince Lombardi trophy has also become a phenomenon worldwide.

The origins of the Super Bowl go all the way back to the historic merger between the American Football League (AFL) and the National Football League (NFL). Before that fusion, the NFL and AFL champions faced off in a game called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

It wasn’t until 1967, with the inaugural Super Bowl I, that the famous “name” for the matchup arrived. The Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs clashed in a tremendous duel which marked the beginning of a legendary tradition for the United States.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, America’s biggest day in sports could go to the United Kingdom. Though the mere idea seemed an impossible dream, Roger Goodell shared very interesting thought about the subject.

NFL might consider to play the Super Bowl in London

The NFL has made of London its favorite city to play international games. In the 2023 season, the capital of the United Kingdom got three games and there are still this ‘never-ending’ rumors of a possible franchise moving overseas.

During the last few years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been the team closer to Europe with at least one home game played in the UK. However, everyone though the Super Bowl was a different story.

However, in a very surprising statement, the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, didn’t close the door on the big game going to London. This was his answer during a fan forum.

“It is not impossible and it is something that has been discussed before. I think that is not out of the question, but, at the end of the day, I think right now our formula will stay the same about playing in cities that have franchises.”

What does this mean? You must have a NFL franchise to become host of the Super Bowl. So, in the near future, the discussion will evolve around that possible team going to England.

Where is the Super Bowl going to be played in 2024?

The next Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders in Las Vegas. It will be first time for the state of Nevada as host of the matchup to claim the Vince Lombardi trophy. That game is scheduled on February 11, 2024.

Then, New Orleans will host the Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in February of 2025 and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will receive the game in 2026.

How much does a Super Bowl commercial cost?

In 2023, a 30 second ad for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles costed $7 million. During the most watched spans, for example, the two-minute warning or halftime, the ads had a price of more than $7 million.

Overall, according to FOX, the average cost was between $6 and $7 million for 30 seconds. That’s a new record in Super Bowl history.

In the US, the NFL has a rotation of companies which broadcast the game: NBC, CBS and FOX. In the near future (2024), ABC (ESPN) will also have the rights to transmit the most watched event of the year.

For example, after that change, NBC asked to have the Super Bowl in the same year as the Winter Olympics (they also broadcast that major sports event).