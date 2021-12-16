Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans face off at Heinz Field in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game in the United States.

It’s Week 15 of the NFL season, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers it’s a chance to get out of last place in the AFC North. The Steelers have a 6-6-1 record and will play at home against the Tennessee Titans who are in first place in the AFC South with a 9-4 record. In the United States you can watch the game with a 7-day FREE trial on FuboTV.

In their last meeting the Steelers took the match 27-24 in October of 2020. This season the Steelers defense has been wanting as the team has allowed 24.8 points per game. For the Titans they will need to look towards playing a good defensive game with Derrick Henry out injured.

The Steelers will need to be solid in defense against a team that is missing key players in their offense and capitalize on that. Here is everything you need to know in the lead up to the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans in Week 15 of the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Date

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans play on Sunday, December 19th at 1:00 PM EST at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Time

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Where to watch in the US

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans can be seen live on CBS and can be viewed as well on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States.