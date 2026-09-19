Steelers, Aaron Rodgers receive surprising Michael Pittman Jr. injury update for Week 2 game vs Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers will be without one of their key wide receivers when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday. Michael Pittman Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out because of a foot injury, removing him from Rodgers’ group of available targets for the Week 2 matchup.

Pittman had been listed as questionable after being limited in Wednesday’s practice before missing Thursday and Friday. The Steelers ultimately decided not to risk putting him on the field, making his absence official less than 24 hours before kickoff.

The timing is notable because Pittman made an immediate impact in his Steelers debut against the Atlanta Falcons. He caught all three of his targets for 58 yards, including two explosive receptions, and now Pittsburgh will have to adjust its receiver rotation against New England.

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Steelers WR depth chart for game vs. Patriots

With Pittman unavailable, DK Metcalf remains the Steelers’ No. 1 wide receiver and should be one of the central pieces of the passing game. Metcalf saw 10 targets against Atlanta despite finishing with four catches for 40 yards, so Pittman’s absence could create another opportunity for Rodgers to lean heavily on him.

Roman Wilson is also expected to have an important role after putting together a solid performance against the Falcons. The young receiver was ahead of Germie Bernard in Pittsburgh’s receiver rotation entering the season, while Bernard had only three offensive snaps in his NFL debut.

Bernard could nevertheless become one of the most interesting players to watch against the Patriots. The rookie was listed behind Pittman on Pittsburgh’s depth chart, meaning his role could increase significantly with the veteran sidelined. The Steelers can also lean more heavily on their tight ends, but replacing Pittman’s presence on the outside will require contributions from the younger receivers.

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Pittman’s absence is therefore a significant change for Pittsburgh heading into its second game of the season. The Steelers acquired him during the offseason to complement Metcalf, and his efficient debut showed what he could bring to the offense. Now, Metcalf, Wilson and Bernard will have to help fill the void against New England.