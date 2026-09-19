NY Jets suffer big blow as WR Omar Cooper Jr. injury lands him on IR list

The New York Jets saw their first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. deliver a highlight in Week 1 only to get injured and land on injury reserve.

First-round rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. was delivering the goods in his first play as a New York Jets member. He grabbed a pass for 30 yards and placed the team in a 1st & Goal situation. However, that was all she wrote, as he is now headed to injury reserve.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cooper suffered an ankle sprain and will be on injured reserve. He’ll be sidelined for at least four games with a designation to return.

The high ankle sprain will sideline Cooper for a month, leaving the wide receiver corp without a first-round talent who has championship pedigree after what he accomplished with Indiana.

Advertisement

Why is a high ankle sprain so bad?

A high ankle sprain is a severe injury because it damages the syndesmotic ligaments that hold your lower leg bones (the tibia and fibula) together above the ankle joint, destabilizing your entire lower leg rather than just the joint itself.

Omar Cooper Jr looking elusive in his debut 👀 pic.twitter.com/6ZpODPEwgw — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 13, 2026

A high ankle sprain is easy to re-injure because the damaged ligaments are under constant mechanical stress with every step the person takes. Hence, when a wideout, for instance, runs routes and makes high-impact steps or intense changes of direction, the ligaments are compromised.

Advertisement

Jets WR depth chart without Omar Cooper Jr.

The Jets will have to deal with not having Cooper on the field for the upcoming four games, so Geno Smith is down a weapon. Until then, these are the wide receivers that offensive coordinator and playcaller Frank Reich will have at his disposal: