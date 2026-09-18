Aaron Donald confirms major injury update ahead of Rams vs NY Giants in Week 2

Aaron Donald appears to be closing in on his long-awaited return to the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle revealed Friday that the plan is for him to make his 2026 season debut next Monday against the New York Giants, although he still has another practice to complete before the team makes a final decision.

The Rams chose not to play Donald in their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, with the veteran continuing to work his way back after spending two seasons away from football. Los Angeles ultimately suffered a 27-7 loss in Australia, making Donald’s potential return even more important as the team prepares for its home opener.

Asked whether he expects to play against the Giants, Donald made it clear that Monday is the target. “That’s the plan. I’ll have another practice tomorrow and then we’ll see, but, I’m feeling good.”

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When will Aaron Donald play with Rams?

Everything currently points toward Aaron Donald making his Rams return next Monday against the Giants. He has already participated in team drills during the week and said he is feeling much more comfortable as he continues to get back into the rhythm of NFL football.

Donald has acknowledged that he still needs to reacclimate himself to the speed and physicality of the game after his long absence, but the progress during practice has given the Rams reason to believe he can be ready for Monday Night Football. His final practice will be another important step before Los Angeles determines exactly how much he can contribute.

The timing could hardly be more important for the Rams. After being dominated by the 49ers in their season opener, Los Angeles needs a response against the Giants, and bringing back one of the most accomplished defensive players of his generation would give the defense a major boost. Donald’s return would also add another storyline to a matchup that already carries plenty of pressure for the Rams.

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Will Myles Garrett play for Rams vs Giants on MNF?

Myles Garrett will not play against the Giants. The Rams placed the star pass rusher on injured reserve after he underwent knee surgery, meaning he will miss at least four games while recovering. That leaves Los Angeles without one of the biggest pieces of the defense it expected to build around this season.

Garrett’s absence makes Donald’s potential return even more significant. The Rams had envisioned Garrett and Donald eventually sharing the defensive front, but with Garrett sidelined, Los Angeles will need other players to generate pressure and create disruption against opposing quarterbacks.

Donald cannot simply replace everything Garrett brings to the defense, especially after two years away from the NFL, but his presence could immediately change the way opponents have to approach the Rams’ defensive line. If he is cleared to play Monday, all eyes will be on how much the future Hall of Famer can contribute in his first game back.

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For a Rams team that opened the season with a disappointing loss and then lost Garrett to injury, having Donald back on the field against the Giants could provide a major boost at exactly the right time.