Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi name the toughest stadiums they've faced in their soccer careers

Five World Cups, countless Champions League battles, and unforgettable league duels are just some of the challenges Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have encountered during their storied careers. While both have reached the pinnacle of world soccer, they’ve also faced formidable obstacles, including playing in some of the most intimidating stadiums across the globe. They shared a few venues that left a lasting impact on their memories.

Former Spanish player Alvaro Arbeloa revealed an anecdote from Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, highlighting how Anfield Road stood out in the Portuguese star’s mind. Speaking in an interview with UEFA, Arbeloa recalled a conversation Ronaldo had with his Real Madrid teammates ahead of a Champions League match against Liverpool.

“Even Cristiano Ronaldo has mentioned that this is the most difficult away ground he knew in his time playing in the Premier League,” Arbeloa explained, emphasizing the intense pressure Liverpool fans exert, especially in high-stakes games against elite opponents like Real Madrid.

Ronaldo became well-acquainted with Anfield during his time at Manchester United, between 2003 and 2009. During that era, Sir Alex Ferguson’s United were the dominant force in the Premier League, and Ronaldo enjoyed relative success at the stadium, picking up three wins and a draw. He later returned with Real Madrid in 2014, where his team secured a commanding 3-0 victory.

OCT 22 Oct. 22, 2014 – Liverpool, United Kingdom – Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid scores the first goal past Simon Mignolet of Liverpool – UEFA Champions League Group B – Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Anfield Stadium.

Lionel Messi names a different venue

Lionel Messi, too, has pinpointed a particularly challenging venue from his career: Celtic Park, home to Scotland’s Celtic FC. Reflecting on his encounters in an interview with Daily Record, Messi praised the unique energy and difficulty of playing there. “The games against Celtic were special, and I want to remember them,” Messi said. “Celtic Park is a tough place to go to. It’s never easy to get a result there.”

Messi faced Celtic three times at their iconic stadium during his time with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, securing two wins and enduring one defeat. Over those matches, he netted four goals and praised the atmosphere: “Everybody involved in those Barcelona v Celtic games wants to go and play there again. It is the best atmosphere in Europe, and we all want to experience that again.”

Messi’s South American battles

Beyond the challenges of European stadiums, Messi has often spoken about the unique difficulties of playing in South America. Representing Argentina in Copa America and World Cup qualifiers, he has faced intense rival crowds and adverse conditions across the continent.

In addition to the hostility from fans, South American stadiums present unique natural challenges. Messi has often referenced the grueling conditions at La Paz’s Hernando Siles Stadium in Bolivia, situated 11,942 feet above sea level. Similarly, the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito, Ecuador, and the sweltering heat of Barranquilla, Colombia, are venues that have tested the resilience of Messi and his teammates.