NFL News: Jimmy Garoppolo offered a gift to Nick Bosa, George Kittle after 49ers loss to Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer with the San Francisco 49ers. These days, he’s spending his time with the Los Angeles Rams as their backup quarterback. However, in a recent game between the two teams, Garoppolo took the opportunity to reconnect with Nick Bosa and George Kittle, offering them a unique gift after the matchup.

According to Matt Lively of CBS Bay Area, Garoppolo was seen greeting several of his former teammates after the 49ers’ 12-6 loss to the Rams. He offered to send jerseys to Nick Bosa and George Kittle while exchanging a few words and hugs with his old friends.

Another notable moment came when Garoppolo briefly shook hands with Brock Purdy. While their exchange was quick, it was clear that the 49ers‘ starting quarterback holds respect for his former mentor, having backed him up during Jimmy’s final months in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garoppolo departed from the 49ers in 2022, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played for just one season. He eventually joined the Los Angeles Rams, taking on a backup role behind Matthew Stafford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garoppolo Hasn’t Played in 2024

The last time Garoppolo stepped onto the field to throw a pass was on October 30, 2023, during an away game against the Detroit Lions. The Raiders lost that game 26-14, with Garoppolo throwing an interception. His most recent touchdown pass came earlier that month, on October 15, in a home game against the Patriots.

Advertisement

What Is Garoppolo’s Salary with the Rams?

Garoppolo signed a one-year contract with the Rams, which includes a $1,968,750 signing bonus and a 2024 base salary of $1,075,556, bringing the total contract value to $3,044,305. Over his NFL career, the quarterback has earned more than $150 million.