After winning the NCAAF title, Buckeyes HC Ryan Day may lose another player due to the transfer portal

The celebration following the title won last Monday in the NCAAF final is still ongoing. However, many are already planning their futures in the league and have found the transfer portal as an opportunity to earn more playing time with another program. Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day is slowly starting to think ahead and already knows he won’t be able to count on another one of his players due to their departure from the team.

Calvin Simpson-Hunt is one of those players joining the long list of those who will no longer be under Day’s leadership starting next season. The cornerback didn’t see much action in the starting lineup, which is why he sees the opportunity to find more playing time elsewhere as a positive move.

The news was confirmed by college football insider Matt Zenitz, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @mzenitz, reported the decision made by the former Waxahachie player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ohio State cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. The 6-foot, 205-pound Texas native was a Class of 2023 top-65 overall recruit. Played in nine games for Ohio State this season.”

Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt #22 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Value City Arena on October 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement

The Buckeyes will face the upcoming season with several departures from their roster. However, it is expected that many others will join the program to strengthen it adequately and aim to repeat this year’s success.

Advertisement

see also Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard makes something clear to HC Marcus Freeman about playcalling vs Ohio State

Day remembers the loss against the Wolverines

Although the story ended as everyone hoped for the Buckeyes, the conclusion of the regular season caused some major setbacks, with strong criticism aimed directly at their coach.

Advertisement

Regarding this situation, the coach himself spoke with the media and shared his feelings on how that loss strengthened his team, ultimately helping them achieve their goal in the National Championship Game: “We had an awful day. I don’t know how else to describe it,” Day started.

“Our team has come together so well over the last month and a half. There wasn’t school, so all we did was spend time together. It’s like being around a family. This is the tightest group of guys I’ve ever been around before. To think we’re not going to be together again. I’m not looking forward to that. I’m going to miss these guys. They’re great people.”

Advertisement