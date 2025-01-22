Trending topics:
In a heart-wrenching moment following the Ravens' playoff loss to the Bills, head coach John Harbaugh delivered a powerful and emotional speech to Lamar Jackson and the entire team.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

John Harbaugh head coach of the Baltimore Ravens
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesJohn Harbaugh head coach of the Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh has gone viral on social media after delivering an emotional speech for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens during his farewell session with the team following their playoff elimination by the Bills. The moment was featured in the latest episode of Hard Knocks.

“This is what I saw from you guys together. What you did together. Rejoicing in hope. Persistent through trials and tribulations. Brothers in arms having each other’s backs and committed to the common goal of excellence. You traveled far together this season. So, you got to take stock, put things in perspective and look forward and say how far can we go. How far can I go. Everybody does that. That’s why this is such kind of a sobering day.”

The Ravens were seen by experts as a real threat to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and compete for the Super Bowl. However, three costly turnovers and a failed two-point conversion were the key factors that led to their elimination in the Divisional Round.

Did John Harbaugh win a Super Bowl?

John Harbaugh won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 season. However, after a championship drought of more than a decade, the pressure is immense, especially considering they have an MVP-caliber quarterback like Lamar Jackson.

“I hope I can remind you that joy you had this year. Even today when we end it. Don’t forget that. It’s a tough football team. You accomplished great things this season and you have been hugely successful. Is that understood? Every single person in this room and that’s just a fact. Hold on to that. Hold your head high. Stick your chin out and tell everybody. Build each other up like you did. Have each other’s back. Talk about how great each other was because that’s what happened this year. We just stick our chest out. We keep moving forward. For that and for how tough you are, I graciously thank you for this season.”

