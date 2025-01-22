NFL News: Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars target new coach after Bucs OC Liam Coen's rejection

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their long search to replace the fired head coach Doug Pederson after the poor performance of quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s team in the 2024 NFL season. The main target for the position was Liam Coen, but in the last hours he decided to continue as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coen and the Jaguars were scheduled to have a second interview, but the Buccaneers won the battle when they inked a new contract that makes the Tampa Bay staffer one of the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL.

The same has happened with Ben Johnson, another of Jacksonville’s top targets for the HC position heading into next season. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was confirmed as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, so the Jaguars will continue to evaluate their candidates.

Jaguars’ new head coaching target

The Jaguars are extending their search for a few days after Coen’s rejection. According to NFL insider Michael DiRocco, former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is one of the names the Jaguars are considering most for the head coaching position.

Robert Saleh, former New York Jets head coach

Saleh will be interviewed by the Jaguars on Friday, though they will speak again with Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham first. Another name gaining traction after Coen’s rejection is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Rebuilding the Jaguars

The Jaguars are on a mission to reinvent themselves after two disappointing seasons. Head Coach Pederson posted a 22-29 record during his time in Jacksonville from 2022 to January 2025. Although his first season was highlighted by a strong playoff performance in 2022, results have not lived up to expectations in subsequent seasons.