The 2022 NFL season has not been the best for the Broncos. Now, a possible defeat against the Jaguars in Week 8 could activate the alarms and Denver could 'wave the white flag' for the rest of the season.

Against all the odds, the Broncos have not been a great team this year. With a 2-5 record after seven games, Denver could be already thinking ahead and 'wave the white flag' if they are defeated by the Jaguars in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

AFC West was seen, before the season started, as the toughest Division for the 2022 campaign. Unfortunately, Denver did not live up to the expectations and the Broncos are at the bottom of it.

With a 2-5 start, Denver will face the Jaguars in London in Week 8. But according to reports, Broncos might 'wave the white flag' if they lose to Jacksonville and put some of their players in the trade market.

It has not been an easy start for the Broncos and the front office is aware of it. After getting a 2-5 record, Jacksonville could be their executioner and could end their season next Sunday.

According to some reports, Denver could be trading their best players if they are defeated by the Jaguars in London in Week 8. This move would give them top picks for the next Drafts and prepare better the upcoming seasons.

Bradley Chubb (DE) and Jerry Jeudy (WR) could be going into the trade market if they lose against Jakcsonville, per PFF. Denver would be doing this move to give their best players in exchange for picks as it would be difficult for them to enter the Playoffs with a 2-6-record.

The Score also reported that multiple teams have reached the Broncos for Bradley Chubb. The defensive end is reportedly asking for a long-term contract in order to be open for a trade.