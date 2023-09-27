The New York Jets‘ start to a promising season didn’t last long. Aaron Rodgers was hurt four plays into his debut, and their Super Bowl aspirations went down the drain right before their eyes.

Former second-overall pick Zach Wilson took over at QB, but, as it’s happened since he entered the league, he hasn’t exactly done a lot to help his team’s winning cause.

And now that he continues to struggle and HC Robert Saleh refuses to hold him accountable or pursue an actual replacement, NFL insider Rich Cimini reports that he’s at serious risk of losing the locker room.

Jets Defense Isn’t Happy With Zach Wilson

“The defense in particular is ‘Not happy,’ and tensions are on the rise, ‘Ready to implode,’” reported Cimini (Via Dov Kleiman). “It seems Saleh is is seen as ‘Zach Wilson apologist’ per the report. ‘This has been a hot topic’ among players in the locker room. ‘This defense knows that if any other player were performing his job the way Wilson is performing his, that player would be benched.'”

The Jets continue to have one of the best defensive units in the league, and they have a lot of talent in skill positions as well. Once again, Wilson is the only thing holding the team back.

Saleh might be forced to make an uncomfortable decision, and sticking by his quarterback could — ironically — make him lose his team’s respect, as Wilson isn’t exactly popular in the locker room.