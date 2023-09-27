It’s been a long time since we last saw Colin Kaepernick taking the field. The former San Francisco 49ers star has been in a years-long standoff with the NFL, even comparing it to modern-day slavery.

Kaepernick has been a subject of controversy, and the public’s opinion on him seems to be divided. However, he hasn’t given up on his desire to make a comeback.

While unlikely, given his complicated history with the league, he claims that he’s still in top shape because he hasn’t stopped working out for the past six years. With that in mind, hip-hop star J. Cole leaked a letter he sent to the New York Jets.

Colin Kaepernick Wants To Join The Jets Practice Squad

In the letter, the former 49ers QB states that he would be honored to help their defense prepare for different and athletic quarterbacks, all while providing support and mentorship to Wilson as a member of their practice squad.

He claims he doesn’t want to be a competitor to Wilson, but he admitted that he could be a no-risk insurance policy, provided he got hurt. Also, he requested an opportunity to prove that he still was fit to play.

Kaepernick has been away from the league for six years now, so even if the Jets were to sign him, it’s highly unlikely that he’d play. Even so, they can’t do much worse right now.