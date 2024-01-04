The New York Jets will have Trevor Siemian start their regular-season finale vs. the New England Patriots. That always seemed to be the plan but for entirely different reasons, as they hoped to have secured a playoff berth by now.

That obviously wasn’t the case. Aaron Rodgers could only stay on the field for four snaps, and Zach Wilson failed to hold down the fort and keep the team in contention without him.

So, now that his third NFL season is in the record books, it seems like this could also be the end of his tenure with the Jets, as HC Robert Saleh was non-commiTtal about his future with the organization.

Jets Are Non-Commital On Zach Wilson’s Future

“We’ll see,” Saleh said. “It’s all things that we’re going to have talk about once the season’s over, but whether it’s here or somewhere else, I believe he’s going to have a hell of a career.”

Saleh explained that they hoped to have Wilson learning behind Rodgers, but losing his mentor four plays into the season obviously forced them to change their plans:

“We were hoping to give him that one year to watch Aaron play football, and learn and grow with all the different things that come with the scheme,” Saleh said. “It’s unfortunate, four plays in, what happened, but I think he’s made tremendous improvements from a year ago. I do. It’s just an unfortunate series of events that occurred.”

Saleh Says Wilson Is ‘A Fighter’

It doesn’t seem like Wilson will ever get another chance in New York, especially with Rodgers back to full strength. Even so, his coach believes in him and his ability to bounce back from this:

“I thought he had great OTAs, a great training camp,” Saleh said. “I thought he battled. He fought. He’s a fighter, he really is. Obviously, there are things that I know he wishes he could have back. I know there are a lot of things that he improved on. Some things were out of his control, but I’ve said it and I’ll say it again: I think he’s going to have a long career.”

The Jets will have to improve their backup QB situation for the upcoming campaign, and it’ll be interesting to see if Wilson gets another chance to start somewhere else.