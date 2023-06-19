It’s the dawn of a new era for the New Orleans Saints. The post-Drew Brees days have been tough, as happens to most NFL teams when they lose their Hall of Fame quarterback.

But for the first time since Brees left town, the Saints finally have a beacon of hope. They’re the best team in the NFC South division again, and have everything going for them to clinch the title.

That obviously has a lot to do with Derek Carr’s skills as a football player. Nonetheless, his new HC Dennis Allen believes the most impressive part about him is his leadership.

Dennis Allen Raves About Derek Carr’s Leadership

“Quarterback is the most important position on the field,” Allen told NoLa.com “And when you have a highly skilled player, a highly intelligent player, a guy that works the way the Derek does, a guy that has the type of leadership qualities that Derek has, that’s going to filter throughout the whole football team, players and coaches.

“I think that gives you a lot of confidence going into the season,” the coach added.

Football is a QB-centric game, and having a guy that can lead at that position could take a team a long way. Carr will play with a chip on his shoulder to prove he’s better than most people think he is, so let’s keep an eye on this team in 2023.