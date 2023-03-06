The waiting is over for Derek Carr. The veteran quarterback has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints, but how much money will he make with the NFC South team?

Derek Carr's contract with the Saints: How much money will the quarterback make?

One of the most attractive free agents is off the market. Derek Carr has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints for the 2023 NFL season, so here are the details about how much money will the quarterback make.

The first big move for the 2023 campaign has arrived. After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr was free to sign with any team he wanted and he decided to land in New Orleans.

There were multiple teams interested in Carr like the Jets or Panthers, but the quarterback saw the Saints as the best option. Of course they tempted him with a very attractive deal to make him one of the best-paid players in the league.

Derek Carr's contract details with the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have finally signed the veteran quarterback they were looking for. After Drew Bree's retirement, the NFC South squad was looking for a top player to replace him and they found it on Derek Carr.

Even though the Jets, Panthers and two other teams were interested in signing him, the deal offered by the Saints was more attractive for the former Raiders player, who was an un-restricted free agent.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr on a four-year deal for $150 million, including $100 million in total guaranteed money.

With this deal, Derek Carr will make $37.5 million per season, with a signing bonus of $60 million. The 31-year-old is behind Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Matthew Stafford (Rams) and Dak Prescott (Cowboys) as the best-paid quarterbacks in the NFC.