Prior to the 2024 season, many analysts saw the New Orleans Saints as potential dark horses. However, they have fallen short of those expectations, and now Derek Carr’s team faces an even tougher challenge after losing a key player for the rest of the year.

Last year, the Saints decided it was time to bring in a top-caliber quarterback. Following Drew Brees’ retirement, the NFC South club struggled at the position, leading them to sign Derek Carr as his successor.

Carr, released by the Raiders last year, quickly landed in New Orleans. Unfortunately, his transition has not been seamless, as the struggles he faced in Las Vegas have persisted in his new team.

Derek Carr loses a vital offensive weapon for the rest of the season

The Saints have undergone significant changes in recent years. Drew Brees’ retirement in 2019 was a major blow for a franchise that, despite his age, was unprepared for his departure.

Initially, the Saints experimented with players like Trevor Siemian, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill, but eventually opted for an elite signal-caller, acquiring Derek Carr in free agency.

While Siemian and Winston later left, Hill remained a key figure. Known for his versatility, Hill has played quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, running back, and even contributed to special teams since joining the Saints in 2017.

Unfortunately, Hill is now set to miss the rest of the season. The 34-year-old suffered a knee injury in Week 13 during the loss to the Rams, and New Orleans has confirmed he will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

November 17, 2024, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S: New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill runs off the field after beating the Cleveland Browns during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on November 17, 2024. The Saints beat the Browns 35 – 14. New Orleans U.S – ZUMAa14_ 20241117_zaf_a14_013 Copyright: xDanxAndersonx

Hill’s unique skill set has made him an indispensable part of the Saints’ offense. His ability to throw, catch, and carry the ball made him a constant threat in trick plays, leaving opposing defenses unsure of how to prepare. His absence will undoubtedly complicate the Saints’ efforts to save their season.

Will Taysom Hill continue playing in 2025?

The Saints have yet to announce the severity of Taysom Hill’s injury. However, at 34 years old, recoveries can be more challenging, putting his future as a professional player in question.

Hill remains under contract with the Saints through the 2025 season. If his recovery goes as planned, he is expected to return for the upcoming campaign before becoming a free agent in 2026.

