NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara could lose key teammate for the rest of the season

A teammate of Alvin Kamara suffered an injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the season, making him a significant loss for the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL 2024.

The New Orleans Saints are going through a rough patch this season. The departure of head coach Dennis Allen, on top of a forgettable 2-7 record, has diminished expectations for the Saints to make a deep run in the league. On top of the poor record at the 2024 NFL, star running back Alvin Kamara lost a teammate to an injury that will take a long time to recover from.

It has not been an easy season for Kamara. Fortunately for the Saints star, his contract extension was settled for $24.5 million and two more years as the starter for the New Orleans franchise. However, after such a long tenure with the team, the 29-year-old running back still has some unhappy news to deal with.

Kamara’s teammate who was injured and would be out for the rest of the season is none other than wide receiver Chris Olave, who is suffering from a concussion and has been placed on injured reserve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olave is seeking medical advice on the injury he suffered against the Carolina Panthers when he was carted off the field on a stretcher during the game. The Saints receiver will miss at least four games, but that time could be extended.

Advertisement

Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints

Advertisement

Saints fired Dennis Allen

The loss to the Panthers not only left Olave with a serious injury, but also ended Dennis Allen’s tenure as head coach of the Saints after their seventh consecutive league defeat. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was named interim head coach.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Alvin Kamara receives a surprise gift after signing extension with the Saints

Who will Kamara’s Saints play against in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL?

Alvin Kamara’s Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. The Caesars Superdome crowd has not had a pleasant season, but the change in head coach may be a factor that can change the losing streak.