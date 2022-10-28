Though the Colts had high expectations on Matt Ryan, it took only seven weeks for Frank Reich to bench him. Here, get to know more about Sam Ehlinger, who will take the reins of Indianapolis for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

The Colts have had a problem at quarterback for many years. Indianapolis thought trading with the Falcons for Matt Ryan would be the solution, but things didn't work out and now Sam Ehlinger has been confirmed by Frank Reich as the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

Ryan, 37, has fallen short of expectations in seven starts. Though it's debatable whether the Colts' offensive struggles were entirely his fault, the truth is that nine touchdowns and nine interceptions cost him the job early in the season.

Now, it's Ehlinger's turn to prove what he's made of. Selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, Ehlinger will get his first start in the league on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Here, let's get to know more about him.

How old is Sam Ehlinger?

Born on September 30, 1998, Sam Ehlinger is 24 years old. He started to pursue a career in football at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas — the same high school attended by Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Drew Brees and Nick Foles.

How tall is Sam Ehlinger?

Sam Ehlinger is six feet and one inch tall (1.85 m), while he weighs 222 lb (101 kg). Following an impressive stint in high school, Ehlinger attended the University of Texas at Austin to play college football for the Texas Longhorns.

Sam Ehlinger's college stats

During his time with the Longhorns, Ehlinger won a reputation for being a dual-threat quarterback. In his four college football seasons, Ehlinger recorded over 11,400 passing yards as well as 1,900 rushing yards, throwing for 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions while scoring 33 rushing touchdowns.

Sam Ehlinger's contract with the Colts: What is his salary?

On the heels of a remarkable career in college football, the Colts selected Ehlinger with the 218th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Spotrac, Ehlinger signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with the Colts in 2021. That deal included a $130k signing bonus, $130k guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $903k. This season, Ehlinger will earn a base salary of $825,000.