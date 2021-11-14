San Francisco 49ers play against Los Angeles Rams for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 at 8:15 PM (ET). Strong game at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The San Francisco 49ers are struggling to win games, a single win in the last six games against Chicago Bears 33-22 on the road. Prior to that victory they had lost four consecutive games and the most recent game was another 17-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles Rams are part of the special group of big favorites to reach the super bowl, they have 7 wins and only two losses this season. But the most recent game was a 16-28 home loss to the Tennessee Titans.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: Storylines

The San Francisco 49ers began the 2021 regular season with two victories on the road against the Detroit Lions 41-33 and against the Philadelphia Eagles 17-11. It seemed that the 49ers were going to play better than last season, but after those victories the team got out of control and they lost their way. In the most recent loss at home to the Cardinals the team struggled to contain the visitors as they scored 17 points against just one touchdown for the home team. And the second half was just as tough, the Cardinals swept the 49ers 14-10 in the final two quarters. San Francisco 49ers are scoring an average of 23.1 points per game and defense allowing 25.3 points. In the last two games at home the 49ers averaged 17.5 points.

The Los Angeles Rams recently signed Odell Beckham Jr to the roster, he will be another weapon for scoring touchdowns. But Odell, from the Browns, is not at his best after recovering from knee surgery. The Rams lost in Week 9 against the Titans, although the Titans were weakened without Derrick Henry, the home team did not know how to contain the offensive off the visitors. The Rams could barely score three points in the first half against the Titans' 21 points, and in the second half the Titans' game was purely defensive to stop the home team. The Los Angeles Rams have an offensive line averaging 29 points per game as the fifth best of the season and the defense allow 21.8 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN.COM. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and +165 moneyline at FanDuel, they know that the visitors offense is dangerous on the road and this game could get tricky from the first quarter. The Los Angeles Rams are favorites with -3.5 points to cover and -175 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 50 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Los Angeles Rams -3.5.



FanDuel San Francisco 49ers +3.5 Totals 50 Los Angeles Rams -3.5

* Odds via FanDuel