NY Rangers announce coach firings in AHL affiliate, underlining organizational crisis

The 2025-26 NHL season has come to an end but the New York Rangers are still dealing with nonstop drama. The struggles weren’t limited to the Blueshirts last season, as so did affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, floundered throughout the AHL campaign. Determined to nip the problem in the bud, the Rangers have stepped in with a trio of firings.

“Grant Potulny, Jamie Tardif, and Paul Mara have been relieved of their coaching duties,” the Rangers announced through its PR social media account, @NYR_PR on X. Potulny was the head coach for the Wolf Pack, whereas Tardif and Mara were his assistant coaches.

The Wolf Pack finished dead last in the AHL standings with 60 points through 72 games. Hartford’s rough campaign had similarities to New York’s nightmare year in the NHL. Now, the parent organization is stepping in. Announcements have yet to be made on who will take over as head coach—and what his staff will look like—for the Wolf Pack next season.

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Rangers step in with changes

There is much work to do in the Big Apple for the Rangers, but they can’t overlook their affiliate in Hartford, either. After all, the Wolf Pack are responsible for developing prospects and key depth players for the Blueshirts.

Chris Drury of the New York Rangers at the Bridgestone Arena

Much has been said—and still is—about New York’s struggles in developing rookies. Perhaps the spotlight should be set on the AHL affiliate as well.

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In ironic fashion, the Rangers’ affiliate in the Insurance Capital of the World has been far from a guarantee. It’s often overlooked, but having a strong affiliate is also key to a team’s success.

Rangers and Wolf Pack suffer similar fate

For the Blueshirts, it should be no surprise that Hartford and New York have both missed the postseason in the last two seasons. In the 2023–24 campaign, both sides reached the playoffs (Stanley Cup and Calder Cup). Since then, the Rangers and Wolf Pack have tasted nothing but disappointment.

New York is serious about turning the page, and the recent housecleaning in Hartford may signal the brass is serious about getting to the very root of the problem.