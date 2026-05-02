NY Giants make move to pursue D.J. Reader after Dexter Lawrence trade by declining Deonte Banks’ option

The New York Giants continue to make calculated roster decisions as they reshape the team, and their latest move reflects a clear commitment to both performance and financial flexibility. According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants have declined the fifth-year option on cornerback Deonte Banks.

“Cornerback Deonte Banks’ fifth-year option is being declined by the Giants. Hardly a surprise given his struggles the past few seasons. Essentially the Giants declined to pick up an option that would have put Banks under contract in 2027 for $12.633 million. Instead, he’s fighting for playing time with second-round pick Colton Hood and free-agent signing Greg Newsome in his way.”

The decision signals that the Giants are unwilling to commit significant future salary to a player who has yet to fully meet expectations. Rather than locking in that cap hit for 2027, they are opting for flexibility, both in terms of roster competition and long-term planning.

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Giants prioritizing cap flexibility for bigger moves

That financial discipline ties directly into the team’s broader offseason strategy. The Giants are being deliberate with their resources, knowing they may need room to make a major addition along the defensive line.

Following the departure of Dexter Lawrence, reinforcing the interior of the defense has become a top priority. While the Giants have already added Shelby Harris, the job is not complete. Depth, and a true anchor in the middle, remains a need.

That’s where a potential pursuit of D.J. Reader comes into play. Landing a player of his caliber would likely require meaningful cap space, and decisions like declining Banks’ option help preserve that flexibility.

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At the same time, the move increases competition in the secondary. Banks will now have to earn his role against younger and newly acquired talent, including Colton Hood and Greg Newsome.

In the end, this is a move that reflects the Giants’ current approach: prioritize production, protect future cap space, and stay aggressive in addressing key roster needs.