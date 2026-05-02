What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Osasuna today in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 34?

Barcelona travel to Pamplona to face Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium in a pivotal Matchday 34 clash that could decide the 2025-26 LaLiga title race. The Blaugrana enter the weekend with a golden opportunity to secure the championship with five games still remaining in the season.

Hansi Flick’s squad currently holds a commanding lead at the top of the table as the league’s sole frontrunners with 85 points. This puts them 11 points clear of second-place Real Madrid, who currently sit at 74 points.

The outlook is incredibly bright for Barcelona; the club has the chance to clinch its 29th league title shortly after this match, provided results fall in their favor during Real Madrid’s upcoming fixture.

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What happens if Barcelona win vs Osasuna?

A victory in Pamplona would propel Barcelona to 88 points, extending their lead to 14 points ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Espanyol tomorrow. If Madrid fails to win that game, Barcelona will officially be crowned LaLiga champions.

Fermin Lopez celebrates a goal for Barcelona. (Getty Images)

Even if Madrid wins, Barcelona would remain 11 points ahead with only 12 points left to play for, needing just one more win to seal their 29th league title.

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What happens if Barcelona and Osasuna tie?

A draw would bring Barcelona to 86 points. In this scenario, the champagne stays on ice regardless of Real Madrid’s result tomorrow. However, it sets the stage for a cinematic finish: if Madrid drops points against Espanyol, Barcelona could clinch the title with a win or a draw in El Clásico at the Camp Nou next weekend.

What happens if Barcelona lose to Osasuna?

A loss for Barcelona against Osasuna wouldn’t derail their championship plans, though it could delay the celebration. A Real Madrid victory would shrink the gap to eight points, but if the Blaugrana can defeat Los Blancos in the upcoming El Clásico, they would officially be crowned LaLiga champions for the second consecutive year.

The title fight would only be extended further if Real Madrid manage to secure at least a draw at the Camp Nou. However, given Barcelona’s current form and substantial lead, the pressure remains squarely on the shoulders of the Madrid side to keep its slim hopes alive.