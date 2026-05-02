NY Giants reopen contract talks with Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants’ ongoing connection to Odell Beckham Jr. has taken on new intrigue following a fresh update from Ian O’Connor. While nothing is imminent, the situation is clearly evolving behind the scenes.

“The Giants did have communication with Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, as John Harbaugh said in his draft presser. The OBJ decision gets a bit more interesting now.”

That communication alone doesn’t guarantee a deal, but it confirms that Beckham remains firmly on the team’s radar. And now, with a recent injury update involving Darius Slayton, the context around a potential reunion has shifted.

Advertisement

Darius Slayton’s injury adds new layer to OBJ situation

Darius Slayton is expected to miss time this offseason after undergoing surgery for a core-muscle injury, which could impact the Giants’ depth at wide receiver, at least in the short term.

While he’s projected to be ready for training camp, his absence during spring activities opens the door for further evaluation at the position. That’s where Beckham re-enters the picture.

His name began gaining traction after a strong showing at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which led to internal discussions and even a workout with the team. However, despite that momentum, no agreement has been reached.

Advertisement

For now, the Giants appear to be taking a cautious approach. Beckham would join an offense built around quarterback Jaxson Dart and rising star Malik Nabers, likely in a complementary role rather than as a primary option.

The interest is real, the communication is ongoing, but as things stand, the situation remains fluid. With new variables in play, the possibility of a reunion feels more intriguing than ever, even if it’s still far from official.