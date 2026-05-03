NY Giants reportedly want Austin Johnson back to fill Dexter Lawrence void

When it comes to replacing Dexter Lawrence in the interior of the defensive line, the New York Giants are keeping all options on the table. According to a report, that includes signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who is already familiar with the organization in East Rutherford. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, he might be back in The Big Apple.

As reported by Art Stapleton from USA Today, the Giants have had conversations with Johnson and his camp. The veteran could help alleviate the pressure on the defensive line to perform after Lawrence‘s departure.

An addition like Johnson’s could add to the team’s depth, as did the signing of Leki Fotu, whose contract details were recently revealed. The Giants know a player of Lawrence’s caliber can’t quite be replaced. Thus, New York is playing a game of chance and numbers. The more options the G-Men have, the better their odds in a pivotal NFL campaign.

Advertisement

Giants aim to fill Lawrence’s void with quantity

It goes without saying, but Johnson wouldn’t exactly be interchangeable for Lawrence. Instead, the G-Men are looking to replace the nose tackle with several players who give the team the ability to rotate its defensive front and avoid becoming predictable.

Dexter Lawrence (#97) and Austin Johnson (#98)

Back when Lawrence was in town, the Giants would line him up head-on against the center and get a matchup they’d take any day of the week—twice on Sundays. The message has now shifted, as New York will aim to keep opponents guessing and on their toes.

Advertisement

All the while, the Giants are still checking in on D.J. Reader, who’s become the No. 1 free agent target for John Harbaugh, Joe Schoen, and the rest of the brass in “The City That Never Sleeps”. New York is taking things slow, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less interested in signing the veteran 0-technique nose tackle.

More about Johnson’s career

A second-round selection (43rd overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft, Johnson played out his entire rookie deal in Music City. In 2020, he joined the Giants, where he spent two years. In 2021, he registered career highs in East Rutherford with 72 tackles and 3.5 sacks through 17 games. However, he left in free agency for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he signed a two-year deal.

Since that contract expired, he’s had one-year stints with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and 2025. Johnson is coming off a one-sack season in Jax. Since his 3.5-sack campaign in New York, Johnson has registered 2.5 sacks total. Needless to say, a reunion in 2026 may be in both sides’ best interests.