Steelers’ UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers signals uncertainty about QB’s return in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to place an unrestricted free agent tender on Aaron Rodgers continues to draw attention, and now, it’s being interpreted as a sign of uncertainty.

According to James Palmer, the move speaks volumes about where things stand between the team and the veteran quarterback. “They used this UFA tender and what does it show us? It shows us they’re not a 100 per cent sure that Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If they were a 100 per cent, you wouldn’t take your time to do this which in essence is a formality, but you get what I’m saying. I think using this does show us they’re not a 100 per cent sure.”

That perspective aligns with how unusual the move is. The unrestricted free agent tender is rarely used across the NFL, and while it can be framed as a procedural step, its timing and context have fueled speculation around the Steelers.

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Why did Steelers use UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers?

From a technical standpoint, the tender gives the Steelers protection. If Aaron Rodgers signs elsewhere, they would be eligible for a compensatory pick. But as Palmer suggests, the bigger takeaway may not be the mechanism itself, it’s what it implies.

If the Steelers had full confidence that Rodgers would return, there would be little need to take even a symbolic step to safeguard against his departure. The fact that they did so indicates that, at the very least, some doubt remains.

That uncertainty has defined the entire situation. Rodgers has continued to take his time deciding his future, maintaining communication with the team but avoiding a firm commitment. Meanwhile, the Steelers have built out their roster in ways that could support him, while also preparing for alternative outcomes. For example, a path with Drew Allar.

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For now, the tender serves as both protection and signal. Officially, it’s a low-impact move. Unofficially, it may be the clearest indication yet that the Steelers are still waiting, and still unsure, about what Rodgers will ultimately decide.