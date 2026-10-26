Starting and backup QBs on Eagles vs Cowboys depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 7 MNF

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet on Monday Night Football in Week 7, with key quarterback changes shaping the NFC East showdown. Find out who is starting, which backups are next in line and more.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 7 Monday Night Football showdown with plenty at stake in the NFC East, but the quarterback matchup comes with a major twist.

The division rivals meet Monday, October 26, at Lincoln Financial Field, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM ET. The quarterback depth charts reflect two very different situations and both teams are looking to improve their position.

Dallas has the established combination of Prescott and backup Howell, while Philadelphia must navigate life without Hurts, who was placed on injured reserve after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

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Eagles QB depth chart: Starters and backups

Tanner McKee is listed as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback for Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, with rookie Cole Payton behind him and Joe Milton III also appearing on the team’s quarterback depth chart.

Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is listed on injured reserve in the latest Week 7 depth-chart, making McKee the key name to watch. He moved into the backup role earlier in the season after Philadelphia released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

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The 2023 sixth-round pick had initially competed with Dalton for the No. 2 spot, but the Eagles ultimately chose to move forward with McKee as Hurts’ primary backup. The rookie Payton is listed as the third quarterback, giving Philadelphia another developmental option if the depth chart is tested further.

Cowboys QB depth chart: Starters and backups

Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback for Week 7, with Sam Howell listed as his backup. Their official 2026 depth chart confirms that order heading into Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

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Prescott remains the centerpiece of Dallas’ offense, bringing extensive NFL starting experience to one of the biggest divisional games of the season. His presence gives the team continuity at quarterback, while Howell provides a second option with previous experience as an NFL starter.

Howell secured the backup job after competing with Joe Milton III during the preseason. Dallas ultimately waived Milton in August, leaving Prescott and Howell as the quarterbacks on its active roster.

He previously started all 17 games for Washington in 2023, throwing for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns, although he also recorded 21 interceptions that season. The depth chart is relatively straightforward: Prescott is the undisputed first option, and Howell is next in line if the starter cannot continue.

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Key takeaways