J.T. Miller calls out NY Rangers, while still warning rest of the NHL

J.T. Miller didn’t sugarcoat his message to the New York Rangers after the tough loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Not even Mike Sullivan taking the fall for James Reimer’s debut against the Los Angeles Kings might make things lighter to digest for the New York Rangers. Following the 6-3 loss at Madison Square Garden, captain J.T. Miller issued a clear warning for his team, but one for the rest of the NHL, too.

Miller is determined not to let the 2026-27 NHL campaign be a repeat of last season for the Rangers. As New York dangerously flirts with that nerve-wracking prospect, the captain didn’t stutter to put the team on notice. In the meantime, he also reminded the league what New York is capable of when at its best.

“We’re worried about ourselves. We know that when we play the brand that we know we can bring, we’re a lot to handle for teams,” J.T. Miller admitted after the Rangers’ home loss to the Kings, via SNY. “We need to go back to play to our identity. We’re playing the opposite of that right now.”

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Importance of Miller’s comments

While Miller acknowledged the team’s struggles and how the locker room has drifted away from what worked for them not too long ago, he still put the league on notice. The captain isn’t giving up on his team anytime soon.

J.T. Miller #8 of the New York Rangers.

With his postgame admission, Miller killed two birds with one stone, pulling on his teammates’ ears while sending a league-wide reminder. Sometimes, such things are as important from team leaders and captains as their on-ice production.

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New York needs a spark

Even if they’re not at their best, the Rangers need to find their footing in the 2026-27 NHL season. After a hot start, they’re now staring trouble right in the face.

Obviously, Igor Shesterkin’s injury, along with Joonas Korpisalo’s, whom Mike Sullivan provided a promising injury update on, makes things tougher, but Miller is still holding his teammates to a high standard.

NY Rangers’ rough stretch

The Blueshirts have lost four of their last five games, been heavily outscored by their opponents, and failed to secure key wins at home at Madison Square Garden. It’s all bringing back memories the Blueshirts would rather not revisit, and Miller hopes it’s not too late to get back on track.

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Rangers have time to right the ship, but need urgency

It’s not too late. It’s not even November, but it’s better to be cautious, and with the injury bug taking a toll on the crease, Miller might be right to deliver a strong wake-up call to the rest of the team.

Such loud statements were quite common last season, and that’s another thing that’s raising concerns for New York. Slowly but steadily, the Rangers appear to be repeating some of the problems from last year. History may not repeat itself in Manhattan, but it’s starting to rhyme.

Key takeaways

J.T. Miller stated the Rangers are playing opposite from their identity.

Miller still warned the rest of the NHL about New York’s A-game.

The Rangers have lost four of their last five games in the 2026-27 season.