NY Giants reportedly find out Jonathan Taylor’s price after Quenton Nelson’s trade

The New York Giants appear interested in Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson’s trade could all but confirm the Indianapolis Colts' asking price.

There is no sugarcoating it: the Indianapolis Colts have set up shop, and the garage sale at Lucas Oil Stadium is now open in the 2026 NFL season. Trading Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks appears to be only the beginning, and soon, teams will come knocking for Jonathan Taylor. Perhaps among them will be the New York Giants.

Although the Giants breathed a sigh of relief with the positive injury update on Cam Skattebo, the G-Men may still be on the lookout for an elite running back to join the mix. It’s harsh to say, especially as Skattebo recently defied the NFL after his controversial flag during New York’s win in Houston and played one of the best games of his young, yet adversity-filled, career.

Still, John Harbaugh and company are serious about being contenders right from the get-go. Dak Prescott warning the Giants and NFC East only fueled the G-Men’s hunger in the 2026 NFL campaign. If the rushing game is viewed as a weak link on the team, they won’t hesitate to bolster it. Adding Taylor to the running back room would do just that, and much more. As the Colts traded star guard Nelson to the Seahawks, a report hints that the asking price for Taylor may have been revealed.

Advertisement

“Was told by a few sources the price for Quenton Nelson would be around a second or third-round pick. Turned out true with a 2027 three and a 2028 five coming from Seattle. Same people thought Jonathan Taylor would cost a second-round pick and possibly more,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts

Giants could trade for Taylor

If that’s indeed what Indianapolis is looking for in exchange for its second-best running back in franchise history, New York could very well put together such an offer and come away with the three-time Pro Bowler. That’s a big if, though, as is whether the Giants are really interested in Taylor or whether they only tested the waters but aren’t entirely ready to make such a leap.

Advertisement

Taylor is as close to a sure thing as there can be in the NFL. That’s not where New York’s question marks may lie. Instead, it’s the fact that actually completing a trade for him would mean the G-Men are all in this season.

They’ve talked about it all offseason long, but actually doing it, when standing face-to-face with the moment, is a whole different feeling. It takes guts, and even a head coach like Harbaugh and an organization like the one in East Rutherford might get a bit nervous.

Giants coming off big win in more ways than one

Perhaps a statement win like the 27-21 overtime thriller in H-Town is the perfect final push for the Giants to be convinced they belong at the big boys’ table and go after Taylor to address a recurring issue so far this season.

Advertisement

Moreover, Joe Schoen confirmed that Tyrone Tracy Jr. is headed to Injured Reserve (IR), so that absence on the RB depth chart might be viewed as a sign that it’s time to press the red button and go after Taylor.

Skattebo’s future in New York

What that means for Skattebo’s future, just when he reclaimed the No. 1 job in New York, is uncertain, though. All is fair in love and war, and the Giants have certainly embraced that ask-for-forgiveness-not-permission mindset all year long.

If they must hit a big wall to learn the lesson, then so be it, but they will stay true to themselves. In the words of New Jersey’s own, this year, the Giants are doing it their way. No one can dare say the G-Men don’t make for entertainment week in and week out.

Advertisement

Key takeaways