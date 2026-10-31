Steelers’ Alex Highsmith is reportedly target of trade inquiries

Many teams are interested in a possible trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Alex Highsmith.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the final stretch leading up to the November 10 NFL trade deadline as active shoppers for roster reinforcements. While general manager Omar Khan evaluates opportunities to upgrade secondary positions, rival front offices across the league are eyeing potential surplus depth on Pittsburgh’s defensive front.

Specifically, 29-year-old pass rusher Alex Highsmith has emerged as a high-value subject of external trade interest. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero detailed the dynamic surrounding Pittsburgh’s edge rotation, noting that while the Steelers have historically closed the door on trading Highsmith, their current depth chart could spark renewed negotiations.

“Other teams have inquired about trading for Highsmith since last year, and the Steelers’ answer has always been no. But they currently have a logjam at edge rusher, with T.J. Watt turning back the clock with his stellar performance this season at age 32, while younger players Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer have part-time roles. Highsmith is still in his prime at age 29 and figures to be the subject of more calls leading up to the deadline.”

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Inside Pittsburgh’s pass-rushing logjam

Alex Highsmith’s availability on the trade market is driven by roster structure rather than a decline in performance. In his prime at 29 years old, Highsmith remains a complete, physical edge defender capable of starting for the majority of NFL franchises. However, several organizational factors make his situation compelling to rival general managers:

T.J. Watt’s Dominance: At age 32, four-time All-Pro T.J. Watt continues to play at a Defensive Player of the Year level, anchoring Pittsburgh’s primary pass-rushing snaps.

At age 32, four-time All-Pro T.J. Watt continues to play at a Defensive Player of the Year level, anchoring Pittsburgh’s primary pass-rushing snaps. Emergence of Young Talent: Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer have flashed elite pressure metrics in situational roles, proving the defense has capable, high-upside depth behind the starter core.

Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer have flashed elite pressure metrics in situational roles, proving the defense has capable, high-upside depth behind the starter core. Cap Flexibility & Market Value: With Highsmith under contract through 2027 at a manageable rate relative to rising market prices, acquiring teams view him as a long-term starter rather than a short-term rental.

Will Omar Khan listen to trade deadline offers?

Pittsburgh’s primary objective remains competing in the AFC playoffs, making a mid-season trade of an established defender like Highsmith unlikely unless an interested buyer presents a premium proposal.

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However, if a contender desperate for pass-rushing help offers high draft capital—or a player-for-player package that addresses Pittsburgh’s internal roster needs—Khan could weigh long-term flexibility against current rotational depth.

With the November 10 deadline approaching, Highsmith stands as one of the most intriguing defensive names to monitor across the league.

Key takeaways

Tom Pelissero reports Alex Highsmith is expected to draw trade inquiries ahead of the NFL deadline due to Pittsburgh’s edge rusher depth.

is expected to draw trade inquiries ahead of the NFL deadline due to Pittsburgh’s edge rusher depth. The combination of T.J. Watt’s elite play and the development of Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer creates operational flexibility for Pittsburgh.

and Jack Sawyer creates operational flexibility for Pittsburgh. Because Highsmith is in his prime and under contract through 2027, the Steelers hold complete leverage in any potential negotiations.