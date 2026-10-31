Chiefs and Steelers are interested in Brian Thomas Jr. trade

The wide receiver trade market is rapidly reaching a fever pitch ahead of the NFL’s November 10 deadline. While several prominent targets are being evaluated across the league, Jacksonville Jaguars third-year wideout Brian Thomas Jr. has emerged at the forefront of rival front offices’ wish lists.

Despite a stellar rookie campaign where he amassed over 1,200 receiving yards, Thomas has seen his role fluctuate in Jacksonville’s offense this season, leading to growing frustration and relentless trade speculation. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided a comprehensive breakdown of the market for Thomas, identifying two premier AFC contenders actively exploring receiver help.

“You have teams in the WR market like the Chiefs or the Steelers. Here’s how this could play out: the Jaguars have not totally committed to trading Brian Thomas right now. He’s in and out of the lineup. He would welcome a change at this point most likely. Teams are certainly interested.”

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Why timing is critical for a Brian Thomas Jr. trade

For competing front offices hoping to land Brian Thomas Jr., patience and timing will dictate how quickly negotiations unfold. Jacksonville faces a condensed game schedule that temporarily pauses major transactional moves. Fowler highlighted the specific calendar window that could spark official trade talks:

“They play Sunday and then Thursday night again against the Ravens,” Fowler noted. “So, nothing would happen before then most likely. But after that, things could heat up.”

With Jacksonville playing on Sunday vs. the Colts before turning around for a Thursday Night Football clash against Baltimore, interim trade discussions are expected to remain on hold until Friday, November 6. That leaves a tight, high-pressure four-day window prior to the official November 10 deadline for interested general managers to finalize a deal.

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Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers monitoring the market

Both Kansas City and Pittsburgh represent logical, high-impact landing spots for Thomas:

Kansas City Chiefs: Continually seeking dynamic vertical playmakers to expand their passing attack, Kansas City views Thomas as a buy-low asset with game-changing upside.

Continually seeking dynamic vertical playmakers to expand their passing attack, Kansas City views Thomas as a buy-low asset with game-changing upside. Pittsburgh Steelers: Searching for consistent perimeter speed to complement their offense, Pittsburgh has maintained active interest in acquiring young wide receiver talent under contract. They need help for Aaron Rodgers.

If Thomas capitalizes on his remaining opportunities before the Thursday night game, his market value will peak just as the post-game trading window officially opens.

Key takeaways

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

and Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas “would welcome a change” after experiencing inconsistent snap counts in Jacksonville’s rotation.

Trade talks are expected to heat up immediately after Jacksonville’s Thursday night game against the Ravens, giving suitors a brief four-day window before the Nov. 10 deadline.