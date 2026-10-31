Colts reject second-round pick offer for Jonathan Taylor

The trade market surrounding Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor has officially entered high-stakes territory. Following recent marquee moves that sent Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner elsewhere, the Colts have made it clear that while they are open to business ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, they will not part ways with their face of the franchise at a discount.

Rival front offices have stepped forward with formal proposals, but Indianapolis is holding out for an absolute premium return. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero dropped a major update on Saturday regarding the exact price point required to extract the 27-year-old rushing champion from Indianapolis.

“The Colts already turned down a 2027 second-round draft pick plus an additional pick for RB Jonathan Taylor, making clear they’d want a premium to trade the face of the franchise.”

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Why the Colts hold massive leverage in trade negotiations

While running backs often face depressed market values in modern NFL front offices, Indianapolis holds multiple strategic advantages that justify their steep asking price:

Extremely Team-Friendly Contract: Taylor’s contract structure is highly attractive to acquiring suitors. Having already absorbed his $15 million signing bonus upfront, the Colts allow a trade partner to inherit manageable base rates ($15 million in 2027 and $9.46 million in 2028) without long-term financial risk.

Taylor’s contract structure is highly attractive to acquiring suitors. Having already absorbed his $15 million signing bonus upfront, the Colts allow a trade partner to inherit manageable base rates ($15 million in 2027 and $9.46 million in 2028) without long-term financial risk. No Player Pressure: Unlike trade sagas involving disgruntled players, Taylor has not requested a trade and remains fully professional, meaning Indianapolis feels zero internal pressure to execute a panic deal.

Unlike trade sagas involving disgruntled players, Taylor has not requested a trade and remains fully professional, meaning Indianapolis feels zero internal pressure to execute a panic deal. Premier Production: Taylor remains an elite, bell-cow center of gravity capable of instantly elevating a contender’s offense into Super Bowl caliber.

What’s next for suitors like the Giants, Broncos, and Vikings?

By rejecting a 2027 second-round pick and an supplementary selection, the Colts have thrown down the gauntlet to interested buyers such as the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings.

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If a desperate contender steps up before the November 10 deadline with a package anchored by a first-round pick, Indianapolis is prepared to execute the trade to cap off their roster reset. Otherwise, the Colts are completely content to retain Taylor as the leader and foundational pillar for their 2027 roster.

Key takeaways