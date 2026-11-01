Why isn’t Jalen Hurts playing today for Eagles vs Commanders in 2026 NFL Week 8?

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will not play against the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

The Philadelphia Eagles enter a crucial Week 8 NFC East divisional game against the Washington Commanders missing their franchise signal-caller. Facing a high-stakes divisional spot, Philadelphia will take the field without Jalen Hurts, who remains sidelined under strict medical supervision.

The team officially placed Hurts on Injured Reserve (IR) ahead of Week 6, confirming that backup quarterback Tanner McKee will continue taking the first-team snaps under center.

Hurts is still recovering from a serious medical diagnosis involving blood clots. Medical evaluations revealed that blood clots originated in his left calf and subsequently traveled to his lungs (pulmonary embolism), requiring immediate blood thinner therapy and long-term rest.

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Jalen Hurts’ situation

Because athletes on blood-thinning medication cannot participate in contact sports due to internal bleeding risks, medical specialists and ESPN’s Adam Schefter report that Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

The medical issue stemmed from a routine football play during Philadelphia’s Week 5 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, where Hurts sustained deep tissue trauma after taking a cleat to his left calf.

While the diagnosis effectively ends Hurts’ 2026 campaign, medical professionals emphasize that the long-term prognosis for his career remains fully positive. With proper medical treatment and anticoagulation therapy, doctors anticipate Hurts will make a complete recovery in time for offseason activities ahead of the 2027 season.

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In the interim, head coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles’ offense must navigate the remainder of the schedule relying on Tanner McKee, attempting to stay afloat in a competitive NFC East race.

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