For many fans, there should not be any competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for the starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Mike Tomlin thinks differently.

This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new quarterback leading the offense. The competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields has intensified, thanks to Mike Tomlin.

During the offseason, the Steelers made several changes to their offense. The AFC North club moved on from Kenny Pickett, requiring a new signal-caller to replace him.

In the free agency market, the Steelers signed Russell Wilson, who was released by the Denver Broncos. Additionally, they acquired Justin Fields via trade, leaving fans eager to see who will emerge as the starter this year.

Mike Tomlin shares big update on the Wilson vs Fields competition

Earlier this year, the Steelers decided to sign Russell Wilson to bring a Super Bowl champion to lead the team. Although he didn’t have a great tenure with the Broncos, his talent is undeniable.

On the other hand, Justin Fields was also acquired by Pittsburgh this offseason. The young quarterback was traded by the Bears, who chose to move on from him and pick Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Many of the team’s fans believe that Wilson should be the starter this year. However, this competition may take a significant turn, as Mike Tomlin has revealed important information about their duel.

In Wednesday’s press conference following the team’s practice, Mike Tomlin was asked about the Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields competition. The head coach shared that both quarterbacks have impressed him and that both will get a chance to play in the preseason.

“We’ve got two really capable guys,” Tomlin told CBS Sports HQ. “We’re going to create an environment where they get an opportunity to compete and see where they’re capable of. … Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ has been out some the first week. Really just excited about the trajectory of it. Excited to continue to go with the process and having them display their skills.”

Why did the Steelers sign Justin Fields and Russell Wilson?

Once the 2023 NFL season concluded, the Steelers decided to move on from Kenny Pickett. Their former quarterback didn’t fulfill expectations, prompting the team to seek new players to lead the offense.

Russell Wilson is set to be the starter this year. The arrival of Justin Fields is intended to secure the future of the franchise, as the club believes he can learn from Wilson and eventually take over once the veteran departs.