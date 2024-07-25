The Pittsburgh Steelers want Russell Wilson to achieve success, and that's why the AFC North club may be preparing a new wide receiver for the quarterback.

Steeles News: Russell Wilson may get a new wide receiver for the 2024 NFL season

Russell Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason to guide their offense. Now, the team wants him to feel more comfortable and may be ready to sign a new wide receiver for the quarterback.

Recent years have been very challenging for Russell Wilson. In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks surprisingly decided to trade him to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster move that shocked everyone.

Unfortunately for him, his tenure with Denver was a nightmare. Even though the team gave him a lucrative contract extension, the quarterback was released earlier this year, signing with the Steelers this offseason as a free agent.

Steelers open the door for the arrival of a new wide receiver

Having a great quarterback is not the only thing a team needs to achieve success. While Russell Wilson’s talent is undeniable, he needs to be surrounded by reliable players in order to lead the Steelers to victory.

Unfortunately for him, the Steelers lack a top-tier room of wide receivers that could help the quarterback. The team is aware of this situation, which is why they are still contemplating acquiring a new player this offseason.

Omar Khan, the team’s general manager, addressed this matter in Thursday’s press conference. He was asked about the possibility of adding a new wide receiver, and he didn’t close the door to this option.

“If there’s ever an opportunity to upgrade, whatever the room is, we’re going to look at it,” he said. “But I feel good about that room we have right now. We have a lot talented players in there, guys that are going to contribute and guys that can do different things. I’m excited about it. I’m excited to see these guys work.”

George Pickens, wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers

As of today, George Pickens and rookie Roman Wilson appear as the two main wide receivers for the Steelers. However, rumors suggest that the team is very interested in Brandon Aiyuk if the 49ers indeed part ways with him this year.

What is Russell Wilson’s contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Russell Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season. This deal is for the veteran’s minimum of $1.2 million, with the Denver Broncos covering the remainder of his $39 million salary for the year.

Both Wilson and the Steelers are open to negotiating a longer-term deal at the end of the season, depending on his performance and health throughout the year.