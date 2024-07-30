Russell Wilson is set to play his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he may lose a key teammate for thhe start of the upcoming campaign.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired a new quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. Russell Wilson will play for his third team in what is set to be a huge challenge for him, especially as he may lose a key teammate for the start of the campaign.

Earlier this year, the Steelers went through a major rebuild. The AFC North club decided to change its entire quarterback room, bringing in three new faces for the 2024 season.

The biggest move was definitely Russell Wilson’s arrival. After a tough tenure with the Denver Broncos, the Super Bowl XLVIII champion will try to have a fresh start in Pittsburgh, but he has now received worrying news ahead of his debut.

Russell Wilson may lose a key WR for the start of the 2024 season

The Steelers have high hopes for what Russell Wilson can do for the team. Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the AFC North club has not had a reliable quarterback, which is why they hired a veteran player for the job.

With the Broncos no longer interested in keeping Wilson, the Steelers found what they needed in free agency, and it only cost them $1.2 million. Nevertheless, the team is aware that they need to surround him with talented players for him to achieve success.

During this offseason, it has been rumored that the Steelers want to hire a new wide receiver. These suggestions may soon come true, as one of their wideouts has suffered an injury and may be out for several weeks.

Roman Wilson joined the Steelers this year. The rookie was drafted with the 84th overall pick in the third round and is set to be the team’s WR2, but he may not be able to make his debut in Week 1 as expected.

During Tuesday’s training camp session, Roman Wilson was carted off the field due to an ankle injury, per ESPN. The wideout was rolled up on during a jet sweep. Fortunately, he left the field on his own foot.

Russell Wilson during the OTAs of the Pittsburgh Steelers

“It was unfortunate we had an injury today, man,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “Roman hurt his ankle on the tackle, and so we’ll have more information regarding the length of his status in terms of how long he might be out.”

How many weeks will Roman Wilson be out?

Roman Wilson’s injury has certainly raised alarms for the Steelers. The team is eager to see him on the field alongside Russell Wilson, but they may have to wait longer.

With the preseason about to start, it appears Roman may miss it, putting his participation in Week 1 of the 2024 season in jeopardy. However, he still has some time to recover before the campaign kicks off.