During Wednesday's practice, several players of the Pittsburgh Steelers got into a huge fight after a late hit on quarterback Justin Fields.

The 2024 NFL season is warming up, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are already in game mode. During Wednesday’s training camp session, several players got into a massive brawl due to a late hit on Justin Fields.

Earlier this year, the Steelers decided to overhaul their entire quarterback room. Besides acquiring Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh also brought in Justin Fields, who they believe could be their future starting quarterback.

As of now, it seems like Wilson will be the starter. However, the Steelers are currently evaluating Justin Fields in training camps to see if he can take on the role in the near future.

Watch: Steelers training camp ends in huge brawl due to Justin Fields

Training camps are a great opportunity for all teams to test new players. The Steelers are currently undergoing a massive change in their offense, as they will have a completely new set of players to lead the club.

For this preseason, the Steelers are set to use both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but the latter will likely see more action. For that reason, Fields has been more involved in the team’s training camps to better connect with his teammates.

During Wednesday’s training camp, Justin Fields received a late hit from the defense. The quarterback fell to the ground, but his offensive linemen reacted quickly and defended him.

While Fields didn’t suffer any injury, his teammates are aware that late hits could harm him. This situation started a huge fight on the field, but Fields immediately distanced himself from the problem.

Mason McCormick shoved Elandon Roberts, the player who hit Justin Fields, after the contact on the quarterback. Nevertheless, all players calmed down afterward and quickly returned to their activities.

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers in 2024?

Earlier this year, the Steelers moved on from Kenny Pickett, who was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles. In need of a new starter, Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason.

According to reports, Wilson will start in Week 1, but Justin Fields has left a very good impression on Mike Tomlin. While Wilson could be a quick solution, it seems the team sees Fields as their long-term quarterback for the future.