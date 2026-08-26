Steelers report explains what’s the problem between Joey Porter Jr. and Pittsburgh in contract talks

Joey Porter Jr. wants a massive contract extension. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a very cautious approach with the star cornerback.

The uncertainty surrounding Joey Porter Jr.’s future with the Pittsburgh Steelers continues to grow as the cornerback remains without a long-term extension. With the regular season approaching, the contract situation has reached a critical point, and NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided important context about why negotiations have not moved forward.

Porter is entering a pivotal stage of his career after establishing himself as one of the Steelers’ most important defensive players. However, the front office faces a difficult decision because the market for elite cornerbacks has changed dramatically, and a new contract for Porter could reset the position’s salary hierarchy.

According to Rapoport, that is at the center of the current impasse. The Steelers have historically avoided negotiating contracts once the regular season begins, making the next few days particularly important for both sides.

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Why haven’t the Pittsburgh Steelers extended Joey Porter Jr.?

Ian Rapoport explained that Pittsburgh’s longstanding philosophy is to avoid negotiating contracts during the season. More importantly, the expected price of Porter’s next deal appears to be the biggest obstacle.

“The Steelers do not do contracts during the season. That has been their historic stance and I expect that to continue. And really, the reason that they’re in an impasse, or whatever you would call it, is because it’s pretty clear when Joey Porter gets a new contract, he is going to be the highest paid corner in the NFL.”

That would represent a massive commitment from the Steelers. Porter is clearly viewed as a cornerstone of their defense, but they appear reluctant to simply surrender to the current market and immediately make him the highest-paid cornerback in football.

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The situation could also have implications beyond Pittsburgh. Porter’s contract and the upcoming deal for Christian Gonzalez with the New England Patriots could influence each other, as both young cornerbacks are positioned to command massive extensions.

Could Joey Porter Jr. be traded by Steelers?

The lack of progress has inevitably created trade speculation around Joey Porter Jr. If the Steelers are unwilling to meet the price required to make him the highest-paid cornerback, rival teams could begin wondering whether general manager Omar Khan is willing to listen to offers.

Rapoport acknowledged that possibility while explaining why the situation has generated increasing interest around the league. “The Steelers, if they’re not willing to make him the highest paid corner, probably haven’t offered for that reason, which is why we are here, basically where we are now. And of course, what’s gonna happen, he’s a big name. There have been rumors. There have been, I would say, trade chatter around the NFL surrounding Joey Porter.”

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The Steelers are not necessarily shopping their star cornerback, but the longer the contract situation remains unresolved, the more natural the trade speculation becomes.

For Pittsburgh, trading Porter would represent a dramatic decision. The Steelers have built one of the NFL’s most expensive defenses around their core players, and losing a young cornerback with Porter’s potential would create a significant hole.

NFL teams are wondering if Joey Porter is available

Ian Rapoport added that teams around the league are already asking questions about Porter’s availability. That does not mean a trade is imminent, but it demonstrates how quickly a contract stalemate can create uncertainty around a high-profile player. “Teams wondering, is he available? And look, we do see guys from time to time like this traded right before the season.”

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That possibility puts additional pressure on the Steelers. Pittsburgh could still reach an agreement with Porter before the season begins, but if they refuse to establish a new record for cornerback salaries, it could eventually have to consider alternatives.

With Pittsburgh historically unwilling to negotiate during the season, the clock is effectively ticking. Until a deal is reached, trade rumors surrounding Porter are likely to continue, and NFL teams will keep wondering whether one of the Steelers’ defensive cornerstones could actually become available before the 2026 season begins.