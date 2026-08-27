NY Giants’ John Harbaugh addresses WR room situation ahead of roster cuts after Calvin Austin’s injury

The New York Giants are facing one of their most difficult roster decisions of the offseason, and Calvin Austin’s season-ending injury has made the wide receiver competition even more complicated.

Austin was expected to play an important role in the Giants’ offense in 2026, but his injury has suddenly opened a significant opportunity for other receivers fighting for roster spots.

With the roster deadline approaching, names such as Odell Beckham Jr., Darnell Mooney and Braxton Berrios are now under even more scrutiny. John Harbaugh acknowledged that Austin’s absence will force the Giants to redistribute his responsibilities.

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What does Calvin Austin’s injury mean for Giants WR room?

John Harbaugh made it clear that the Giants cannot simply replace Calvin Austin with one player. Instead, the coaching staff will have to readjust the roles across the receiver room.

“It just means that the next guy steps up and fills that role. So, we’ll have to readjust. The roles have to be filled. Those jobs have to be done and the next person will do them.”

That could create a major opportunity for several receivers who are still fighting to make the 53-man roster. Austin’s absence potentially opens additional snaps, particularly in the slot and on special teams, where his versatility made him valuable to the Giants. The coaching staff now has to determine which players can collectively fill those responsibilities.

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Odell Beckham Jr., Darnell Mooney and Braxton Berrios in spotlight

The timing of Austin’s injury is particularly important because the Giants are approaching the roster deadline with a crowded wide receiver room. Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields appear to have strong positions on the roster, while Darius Slayton is also expected to remain part of the group.

That leaves players such as Beckham, Mooney and Berrios in a much more interesting position. Beckham appeared to be competing with Berrios for a potential roster spot before Austin’s injury changed the equation. The possibility that both could now remain on the roster has become much more realistic.

Mooney’s situation is also worth monitoring, although his absence from the preseason game against Miami was explained by Harbaugh as a previously approved personal commitment rather than a roster-related decision. Austin’s injury therefore changes the numbers game for the Giants, but it does not eliminate the difficult decisions facing Harbaugh and his coaching staff.