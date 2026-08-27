Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for CONCACAF Central American Cup game on August 27, 2026

Olimpia host Deportivo Saprissa at Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in the Central American Cup group stage, with both already through to the quarterfinals. Here is how to watch the decisive Group C clash in the USA.

Match Summary Match Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa Tournament CONCACAF Central American Cup Date Thursday, August 27, 2026 Time 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

How to watch Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa in the USA

Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa will be available to stream live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo in the United States.

Can I watch Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa for free?

No, there is currently no free legal way to watch Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa in the United States. The match is listed as a Paramount+ event, so viewers need access to the paid streaming service to watch the game live.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Olimpia and Deportivo Saprissa meet in a winner-takes-top spot clash in Group C of the 2026 Concacaf Central American Cup. Both teams have already secured their places in the quarterfinals after winning all three of their matches, leaving the final group-stage game to determine who finishes first.

Olimpia currently lead the group on goal difference, with both clubs sitting on nine points and a +5 goal difference. They reached the quarterfinals after beating Alianza FC 3-1 in Panama on August 20, with goals from Imanol Enriquez, Jorge Benguche and Michael Chirinos.

Saprissa have been equally impressive. The Costa Rican club followed victories over UMECIT and Alianza FC with a 3-0 win against Deportivo Mixco, maintaining a perfect record and a +5 goal difference.

Advertisement

That result means the visitors arrive in Tegucigalpa level with Olimpia on points and goal difference, making Thursday’s showdown particularly important for the final Group C standings.

What time is the Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa match?

The Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa match kicks off on Thursday, August 27, at 10:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and is the final Group C match for both clubs in the 2026 Concacaf Central American Cup.

Advertisement