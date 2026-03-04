Stefon Diggs is released by Patriots and could be replaced soon by another star wide receiver in 2026

The New England Patriots have made a bold move by releasing veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, signaling a willingness to shake up their roster ahead of the offseason.

This move has sparked speculation that the Patriots could target younger options like Alec Pierce as part of a broader strategy to balance talent and long-term flexibility.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots are actively evaluating key names on the wide receiver market. “Per sources, the Patriots have been in on the big names on the WR free-agent market next week and are believed to be prepared to spend big. Alec Pierce is among the names they’ve been eyeing. The trade market is also an option.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the Patriots release Stefon Diggs?

Yes. The Patriots released Stefon Diggs, parting ways with the veteran wide receiver in a move that opens up both salary cap space and opportunities to retool their receiving corps ahead of the upcoming free‑agent period.

For the Patriots, the release of Diggs represents both a challenge and an opportunity. While losing a top-tier receiver is significant, targeting someone like Alec Pierce could provide a cost-effective, high-upside solution. Also, controversies off the field could have been a factor.

Advertisement

Now, combined with flexibility in the trade market and the salary cap, New England’s front office appears ready to take aggressive steps to make another Super Bowl run.