Patriots releasing Stefon Diggs creates opportunity for NY Giants, Chiefs: Which other teams could want the WR?

The New England Patriots are releasing Stefon Diggs, who confirmed the report from NFL media by breaking his silence with an Instagram story. This creates a huge opportunity for the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

The Giants could use a boost to their WR room in 2026 as Jaxson Dart enters his second year in the league, whereas the Chiefs definitely need to retool their offense around Patrick Mahomes after a disappointing season.

Diggs, who turns 33 in November, is a proven weapon in the league who still has enough left in the tank to contribute on a team with aspirations. However, the Giants and Chiefs might not be alone in his sweepstakes.

Potential suitors for Diggs apart from NY Giants and Chiefs

The Denver Broncos could benefit from a pass catcher with his experience to build on a promising 2025 campaign. Another potential suitor could be the Miami Dolphins, who recently released Tyreek Hill and could welcome new veteran presence in their WR group.

However, a return to the Buffalo Bills could also make sense. Diggs is already familiar with playing alongside Josh Allen, and it’s an area where the team struggled to find a dependable target last year.

Other teams to watch might be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lacked an established WR2 behind DK Metcalf, or the San Francisco 49ers, who are expected to add at wide receiver this offseason.

Diggs’ 2025 season in New England

Diggs is coming off a productive season where he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the Patriots, who made an unexpected run to Super Bowl LX. Only a month after the loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium, the wideout will be looking for a new home.