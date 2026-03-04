Braves’ Chris Sale breaks silence on Jurickson Profar’s stunning suspension

Chris Sale is stepping into a leadership role for an Atlanta Braves organization already reeling from a massive blow to its 2026 lineup. Major League Baseball officially notified the Braves on Tuesday that outfielder Jurickson Profar has been hit with a 162-game suspension.

Faced with the stunning loss of the projected middle-of-the-order bat, Sale broke his silence Wednesday morning from the Braves‘ spring training facility. “It was tough when I found out about it,” Sale told reporters. “Obviously, for us at this time of the year, it’s a difficult setback. We were preparing for the season and getting the staff locked in to face it, so this is certainly not the news you want to hear.“

The Braves now face the daunting task of filling the void left by Profar, who had been a productive piece of the lineup last season and was slated to be the primary designated hitter for the 2026 campaign. Despite his performance on the field, the league showed no leniency for a repeat offender, leaving the front office scrambling just weeks before Opening Day.

“I think what’s really important for this clubhouse is to focus on the challenges ahead,” Sale remarked. “What happened has to be in the past for this franchise right now. We have to keep moving forward.”

Jurickson Profar #17 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo.

Sale emphasizes ‘Business as usual’ mentality post-suspension

With Profar’s status settled and an appeal process looming, Sale made it clear that the Braves’ focus remains on the roster currently in camp. The veteran left-hander also offered his perspective on how Profar handles the fallout of the year-long ban.

“I’ll leave that to him; I’m not sure what his path looks like from here,” Sale said. “But like I said, this changes nothing for our goals. There are other things we need to focus on as we gear up for the season.“

As Opening Day looms on the horizon, Sale’s insistence on a “next man up” mentality underscores the urgency within the organization. While the Profar suspension represents a significant hurdle, the Braves appear determined to distance themselves from the distraction and maintain their status as a National League powerhouse.

