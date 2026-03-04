Patriots release Stefon Diggs: WR depth chart updated in New England

The New England Patriots have made a key roster move. On Wednesday, the AFC East club released Stefon Diggs, creating a massive change in the receiving corps that Drake Maye has at his disposal.

Stefon Diggs will now have to find another team to play for in 2026. On Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reported that New England will release the wide receiver, who failed to win his first Super Bowl after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Without Diggs, the team’s depth chart has been updated. Kayshon Boutte is now projected as the WR1, followed by Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Jeremiah Webb, and John Jiles. However, the Patriots are expected to add another top wide receiver to fill the void left by Diggs.

What’s next for Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs will be playing for a new team in the 2026 NFL season. The Patriots are set to release him at the start of the league’s new year, officially making him a free agent eligible to sign anywhere for the upcoming campaign.

The talented wide receiver put together a solid 2025 season, emerging as a key target for Drake Maye. For that reason, Diggs’ release could create an opportunity for teams like the New York Giants or the Kansas City Chiefs to pursue a proven playmaker ahead of next season.

The former Buffalo Bills standout is expected to draw significant interest in free agency. However, it appears he may have preferred to remain in New England, as he broke his silence following the Patriots’ decision to release him with a sentimental message.

